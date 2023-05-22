F train rider assaulted by three men in Sutphin Boulevard subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for these three men who attacked an F train rider in the Sutphin Boulevard subway station last week. (NYPD)

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows and Transit District 20 are looking for three brutes who allegedly beat up an F train rider and attempted to rob him in the Sutphin Boulevard subway station earlier this month.

As the 43-year-old victim was entering the mezzanine at the station at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Monday, May 15, he was approached by three men who demanded money. When the victim refused to comply, the suspects proceeded to punch and kick him multiple times before running off empty-handed, police said.

The suspects were seen fleeing the Sutphin Boulevard subway station in an unknown direction. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspects on May 20.

Police say the three suspects each have light complexions and are believed to be approximately 18 to 25 years old.

One suspect is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. The second man is around 5’10” with a heavy build and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and tan cargo pants. The third suspect is believed to be between 5’7” to 5’10” tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.