Woman sought in several thefts along Main Street in downtown Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect in a string of grand larcenies in downtown Flushing. (NYPD)

A woman is being sought in a string of grand larcenies in downtown Flushing that took place in March and April.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing received the first report back on Saturday, March 25. Authorities say that at around 5:30 p.m., the suspect removed a 31-year-old woman’s purse from a stroller she was pushing in front of 39-12 Main St. The purse contained credit cards and $300 in cash. The woman fled on foot westbound on Roosevelt Avenue and there were no injuries reported, police said.

The perpetrator stuck again on Tuesday, April 4, when she removed a 30-year-old woman’s phone from her bag inside 42-28 Main St. before running off in an unknown direction with no injuries reported during the incident.

The suspect allegedly stole another cellphone from a 50-year-old woman on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street before running away in an unknown direction. There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect on May 9 and described her as having a light complexion. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and around 160 pounds. She is believed to be approximately 40 years old and was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger shirt that was red and white with blue sleeves, dark pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.