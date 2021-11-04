Flushing resident cuffed and charged in Main Street murder case: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Flushing man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman on Monday night.

Qiuming Wan, 52, of Main Street, was originally taken into custody for questioning as a person of interest after officers from the 109th Precinct, responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress, found the female victim unconscious and unresponsive in the vestibule of an apartment building at 55-26 Main St. at about 11:23 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said.

While investigating her death, sources familiar with the case said, officers came upon a gruesome scene inside a second-floor apartment, with blood and broken glass covering the floor. Police did not disclose whether the victim or Wan had been inside the location.

The victim was later identified as Jiaomei Zhou of 24th Avenue in Flushing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Her body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death which has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Wan is a resident of the building where Zhou was found dead. He is facing murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges, according to the NYPD.