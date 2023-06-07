Connecticut man arrested nearly a year after he was involved in a fiery crash on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a slew of other crimes and violations in connection with a fiery multi-vehicle collision on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach nearly a year ago.

Shemar Stephens, 25, of Davenport Street in Danbury, turned himself in at the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park where he was booked on reckless endangerment and reckless driving in the early morning hours of June 27, 2020.

According to authorities, Stephens was behind the wheel of a 2013 BMW 328i and traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the Belt Parkway near Cohancy Street in Howard Beach when he was struck in the rear by a woman driving a 2018 Honda Accord that was also traveling at a high rate of speed. Following the collision, the Honda veered to the right coming to a rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. As a result of the collision, the Honda burst into flames. The BMW came to a rest across the left travel lane.

A 2017 Infiniti Q50 smashed into the front of the BMW and the rear of a 2007 Subaru Forester that was traveling westbound in the middle lane, according to authorities. The driver of the Infiniti jumped out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The other drivers and passengers remained on the scene and were removed to area hospitals for medical treatment.

Stephens and his 25-year-old passenger were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with severe head trauma. The 55-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.

Pursuant to the investigation, Tina Daley, 29, of East 59th Street in Brooklyn, who was driving the Honda Accord that made the initial contact with Stephen’s car, turned herself into the 106th Precinct on Jan. 3. She was charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence and speeding.

Stephens is also charged with driving without a license and speeding. The driver of the Infiniti who ran away from the scene of the crash remains at large and is still being sought in connection with the ongoing investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.