Celebrate Juneteenth in Queens at these scheduled events

First recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth marks and celebrates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. This year, almost 158 years later, there is a wide variety of upcoming events to celebrate Juneteenth right here in Queens.

From food and music to skating and baseball, you aren’t going to want to miss these exciting events happening around the borough.

Wednesday, June 14

Juneteenth Food Tradition

Learn from food historian Hue Williams about “the intersectionality of foodways within the African diaspora” at this event. Participants are invited to share their own recipes and learn more about Juneteenth cooking traditions. (Jackson Heights Library. 35-51 81st St., Jackson Heights. 4 to 5 p.m. Admission: Free)

Thursday, June 15

Juneteenth: History of Negro Leagues Baseball

Baseball fans won’t want to miss this presentation by historian and local author Philip Ross, as he presents the history of the sport’s Negro leagues, teams, and players. Ross’ research comes from years of interviews with dozens of former players. (QPL Briarwood. 85-12 Main St., Briarwood. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Admission: Free)

Saturday, June 17

Lewis Latimer House Juneteenth Celebration

Head to this celebration for a lineup of activities from tribal painting with Shanice Figeroux to a drum and dance workshop with Fanike! African Dance Troupe. Open to everyone of all ages, it’s a celebration of freedom and commemoration of African American culture. (Lewis Latimer House Museum. 34-41 137th St., Flushing. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission: Free)

The Louis Armstrong House Presents: Juneteenth Concert

Enjoy an afternoon of Jazz music from Charles Turner & Uptown Swing at this event hosted in observance of Juneteenth. (Louis Armstrong House Museum. 34-56 107th St., Corona. 2 to 3 p.m. Admission: Free)

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day & Men’s Health Celebration for Juneteenth

Celebrate both Juneteenth and Father’s Day at this all-day event featuring music, dancing, giveaways, and more. With partnerships with St. John’s Medical Group and NYC Health, the event will also center Men’s health. (Rockaway Beach Amphitheater. Beach 94th Street and Shore Front Parkway, Rockaway Beach. 12 to 8 p.m. Admission: Free)

Juneteenth: Earth, Wind & Fire

Enjoy this Juneteenth-inspired concert by Shining Star Tribute, as they pay tribute to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Earth, Wind & Fire. With performances of classics like “Boogie Wonderland” and “September,” the concert will honor the group’s contributions to music and resilience. (Flushing Town Hall. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. 2 p.m. Admission: $20)

Monday, June 19 (Juneteenth)

Juneteenth in Queens Community Festival

This all-day event will celebrate and honor Black ancestors while also looking forward with its focus on Black businesses, wealth, networking, opportunities, and more. The festival also includes five days of hybrid panels leading up to the main event. (Roy Wilkins Park. Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica. 12 to 7 p.m. Admission: Free)

Juneteenth Night Market!

Support a collection of local businesses and entrepreneurs at this event celebrating freedom, culture, and community. The market will also feature live drumming, a dance party, games, and crafts for all. (Laurelton LIRR Station. 225th Street and 141st Road, Laurelton. 4 to 10 p.m. Admission: Free)

Juneteenth Skate Party

Enjoy a day of roller-skating with the family at this Juneteenth-themed Skate Party with music. (United Skates Of America Atlas. 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale. 2 to 8 p.m. Admission: $13)

Juneteenth: In Our Words

This event will feature five spoken word artists, who will talk about Juneteenth, freedom, and what it means to them. All attendees are invited to participate as well during an open mic portion. (Jamaica Performing Arts Center. 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. 7 to 9 p.m. Admission: Free)

Clayton Sisterhood Project Exhibition

This exhibition walkthrough led by artist Laila Annmarie Stevens will commemorate Black ancestors and their journey to liberation. The project is inspired by Stevens’ sisters and nieces, originally from South Jamaica, Queens before relocating to Clayton, North Carolina. (Roy Wilkins Park Entrance. Intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Foch Boulevard, St. Albans. 2 to 3 p.m. Admission: Free)

Paint N’ Sip: Pride and Freedom

Celebrate with paint! Enjoy a celebration of both Juneteenth and Pride Month with this event open to everyone over the age of 21. (LGBT Network Queens Center. 35-11 35th Ave., Queens. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission: Free)