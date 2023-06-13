Gunman sought for allegedly opening fire inside Laurelton deli: NYPD

Police are looking for this suspect who allegedly pulled out a firearm during a fight inside a Laurelton deli and firing a shot that missed his victim on Monday morning.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for a gunman who opened fire — and missed his intended target — inside a Laurelton deli on Monday, June 12.

Police say the suspect entered the 4 Star Deli & Grill at 218-30 Merrick Blvd. at 8 a.m. on June 12 and became engaged in an argument with another customer. As the dispute escalated, the gunman allegedly pulled out a firearm, but his intended victim, a 25-year-old man, tackled him to the floor in an attempt to disarm him. While the man and his assailant wrestled on the floor of the deli, the gunman recklessly fired one round from his handgun, missing the victim and striking property only, police said.

The gunman fled on foot on Merrick Boulevard and headed toward Springfield Boulevard, police said. The victim sustained a minor laceration as a result of the attack and refused medical attention at the crime scene. No other injuries were reported.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a powder blue long-sleeved shirt with a NIKE swoosh logo, baggy gray shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.