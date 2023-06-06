Police seek pair of crooks who snatched purse from elderly woman in Forest Hills

Police are searching for two thieves who stole a 70-year-old woman’s purse in Forest Hills, on Monday, May 29.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are on the lookout for two crooks who robbed a 70-year-old woman last month.

Police say at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Monday, May 29, the elderly woman was approached by two unknown thieves who were riding on a black moped at 108th Street and 69th Avenue. One of the crooks then forcibly removed the woman’s purse from her shoulder, police said. Both suspects fled westbound on 108th Street, according to the NYPD.

The woman did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Police say one suspect has medium complexion and was last wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers. The second offender was last seen wearing a neon construction vest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.