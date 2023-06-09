Alleged pickpocket sought for operating at Ridgewood subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this alleged pickpocket who has been operating inside a Ridgewood subway station in recent weeks.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for a pickpocket operating inside the Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue L train station in recent weeks.

The first incident occurred during the evening rush on Monday, May 22, when the suspect bumped into a 33-year-old woman at around 5:20 p.m. The victim realized a short time later that her wallet was missing and that subsequent unauthorized purchases were made using her credit card, police said, adding that the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The suspect struck again at the same subway station during the evening rush on Friday, June 2. A 28-year-old woman was waiting for the L train when the alleged perpetrator bumped into her just after 6 p.m. Once again, the victim realized a short time later that her wallet was missing and unauthorized purchases had been made using her credit card, police said. She was unharmed.

The NYPD released a surveillance video on June 8 that showed the suspect inside a convenience store.

He has a light complexion, a thin build and is believed to be between 5’5” and 5’6” tall.

Police also released two surveillance photos showing the suspect inside stores on two separate occasions.

In one photo, he was wearing a traditional New York Yankees baseball cap and a blue jacket over a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and black sneakers. In the second image, he was wearing a dark green Yankees cap with the interlocking NY logo inside an apple. The suspect was wearing a pink polo shirt with dark plaid sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.