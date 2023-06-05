St. Albans man charged with murder for allegedly gunning down nephew, wounding niece during argument: NYPD

St. Albans man charged with murder and other crimes for allegedly fatally shooting his nephew before turning the weapon on his niece last month.

A St. Albans man will be arraigned on murder and other charges in Queens Criminal Court on June 5 for fatally shooting his nephew and wounding his niece during a dispute over cooking dinner on May 27.

Durran Morgan, 38, of Pineville Lane, surrendered at the 113th Precinct in Jamaica on June 4 and was booked on murder, attempted murder, assault and gun possession charges for allegedly pulling out a firearm and shooting his nephew Chevaugh Millings, 25, at least eight times in his chest and then firing three shots at his niece.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired inside of a Pineville Lane home near Grayson Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and discovered the nephew, who lived at the home, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, and his sister who had been shot three times in her leg.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed them to Jamaica Hospital Center, where Millings was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. His sister was listed in stable condition.

Morgan drove away from the crime scene in a white Mercedes Benz SUV and was on the run until he turned himself in at the 113th Precinct on Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD.