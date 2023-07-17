BREAKING: City housing asylum seekers at the Aqueduct Racetrack is now ‘off the table,’ Queens councilwoman says

City Councilwoman Joann Ariola speaks during a rally in opposition of a proposed asylum seeker tent shelter at Aqueduct Racetrack on Monday, July 17, 2023.

South Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola revealed that the previously announced migrant tent to house asylum seekers at the Aqueduct Racetrack/Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park is now “off the table” at a rally outside the property on Monday evening.

This news comes days after the announcement that asylum seekers would be coming to the racetrack, as well as Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village.

“Without all that we’ve done in the last 48 hours, I would not be able to make this breaking news announcement that Aqueduct Racetrack has been taken off the table as a tent city,” Ariola told the crowd. “This is your victory, but remember the victory is only going to be short lived if we continue taking so many asylum seekers without the help of our federal and state government.”

State Senator Joe Addabbo also emphasized that the fight was far from over, pointing to the prior consideration of Aqueduct Racetrack months ago before being declined.

“If the federal government does not do its part, we have problems, and guess what? This site will be back,” Addabbo said. “We can’t stop. We can’t stop.”

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS later for more updates.