Alleged drunk driver charged in collision that killed NYC DEP worker in Richmond Hill: NYPD

A Richmond Hill man was charged with vehicular manslaughter after allegedly driving drunk and causing a collision that killed an on-duty NYC Department of Environmental Protection worker in a car crash that also left his co-worker injured on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police say that at approximately 2:33 a.m. on July 6, two DEP workers were in a city truck and heading eastbound on Atlantic Avenue — within the confines of the 102nd Precinct — when they were struck 24-year-old Errick Persaud, who was operating a Mercedes Benz that was heading southbound on Lefferts Boulevard.

The truck then flipped on its side and the male passenger, 38, was ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. He had suffered severe trauma to his head and body, police said. EMS arrived at the scene and transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Persaud also sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital for treatment.

It was later determined that Persaud had been driving while intoxicated and he was later arrested and charged, police said.