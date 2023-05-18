Teenage girl killed in high-speed collision near Belt Parkway in Springfield Gardens Wednesday evening: NYPD

A 14-year-old girl was killed after she was ejected from a speeding BMW that crashed into a parked delivery truck in Springfield Gardens on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a horrific motor vehicle collision in Springfield Gardens Wednesday evening.

The victim was riding in a speeding BMW driven by a 16-year-old boy. As he flew off the westbound Belt Parkway onto North Conduit Avenue near 160th Street, he slammed into the rear of a parked UPS delivery truck.

The girl was ejected from the BMW. Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. and discovered the youngster lying on the roadway near the wreckage, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe head trauma, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene. She was later identified as Fortune Willams of 230th Street in Brookville, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the 16-year-old driver of the 2005 BMW 325I attempted to change lanes from the left-center lane to the right-center lane, causing the vehicle to lose control and strike the rear left side of the UPS truck, which was parked in the right travel lane. The UPS truck was subsequently pushed over the curb, striking the delivery man who was attempting to enter his truck on the passenger side.

The BMW then spun clockwise across the roadway into the left-center lane, colliding with the right side of a tractor-trailer traveling westbound, which was operated by a 49-year-old male. He remained on the scene and was not injured, police said.

EMS rushed the 16-year-old driver to Cohens Children’s Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition with complaints of pain.

He was not arrested but the investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing. The UPS delivery man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.



Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell