Horror home: East Elmhurst man booked in deaths of mother and brother at residence, police say

An East Elmhurst man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of his brother and mother, a police spokesperson told QNS on July 6.

Police received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. on July 5 regarding an aided male at 32-41 104th St. in East Elmhurst. The caller had said they saw what looked like blankets covered in blood inside of a garbage bag, according to a police spokesperson.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found an adult man stuffed inside the garbage bag with a puncture wound to his back. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson, of 104th Street.

On Thursday morning, July 6, police conducted a wellness check at Danielson’s residence, and, during the search of the apartment, found a 58-year-old woman unconscious with trauma to her torso. EMS arrived and declared her dead at the scene. A police spokesperson told QNS the woman is Danielson’s mother.

In both cases, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

Police on Thursday afternoon announced that 40-year-old Roscoe Danielson — Kyle Danielson’s brother and the woman’s son — was arrested and charged in connection with the two deaths. A spokesperson said all three lived at the same residence.

Roscoe Danielson has been charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. A police spokesperson would not elaborate on the charges on Thursday afternoon.

The spokesperson also could not comment on a potential motive regarding the crimes, only saying that the investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be pending.