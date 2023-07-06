Quantcast
Police questioning suspect after man was found dead inside garbage bag outside of East Elmhurst home

East Elmhurst homicide
A man was found dead inside of a garbage bag inside of an East Elmhurst home on July 5, according to authorities.
Police are questioning a suspect after a man was found dead inside of a trash bag outside of an East Elmhurst home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. on July 5 regarding an aided male at 32-41 104th St. in East Elmhurst. The caller had said they saw what looked like blankets covered in blood inside of a garbage bag, according to a police spokesperson.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found an adult man stuffed inside the garbage bag with a puncture wound to his back. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police could not provide details regarding the man’s identity.

“It was there for awhile until anyone realized there was body, it kind of just looked like another piece of garbage because it was fully covered until someone reported it and I guess someone took a peak and then realized it was a body,” one neighbor told ABC7 News.

A police spokesperson said a person of interest was brought in for questioning on Wednesday, but charges have yet to be filed as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

