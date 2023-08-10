Myrtle Ave BID Summer Street Festival returning to Ridgewood Aug. 20

The Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District is preparing to pack a familiar stretch of road for its annual Myrtle Avenue Summer Street Festival, which is set to return to Ridgewood on Sunday, Aug. 20.

More than 200 merchants expect to attend the once-a-year community event and supply residents with ongoing activities like rides and game booths from noon to 6 p.m. The stretch of Myrtle Avenue from Forest Avenue to Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood will be blocked off for residents to walk freely among the street vendors.

Antique and custom cars from the East Coast Car and Riviera Owners Association will be showcased on full display until 4 p.m., and The Checker Cab will be on site until 6 p.m. Guests can also catch a glimpse at one of the MTA’s vintage busses and grab a bite to eat from local food vendors.

Another neighborhood classic, Joe Fuoco’s Music Center, will provide fairgoers with an interactive music experience at the 71st Avenue Plaza, where the iconic neighborhood music store duo, Joe and Jeanette, will share their music talent.

On top of a roster of activities along Myrtle Avenue, the 71st Avenue Plaza will also feature performances from Tribute Artist Lamar Peters on Sunday, Sept. 24, and The Great Pretenders Showband on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Ridgewood Local Development Corporation provides program support for the festival.