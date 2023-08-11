Quantcast
Apartment residents forced to jump from windows to escape two-alarm fire in Ozone Park

By Anthony Medina and Bill Parry Posted on
The heat from the two-alarm blaze in Ozone Park on Aug. 11 was so intense it melted aluminum siding exposing the brick wall beneath.
The FDNY battled a two-alarm fire in Ozone Park Friday afternoon, with heat that was so intense it melted aluminum siding that covered the bricks on the exterior of a two-story building.

The fire broke out at at 98-01 101st Ave., just after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, in apartments above the Farmers Insurance office on the ground floor.

Smoke conditions caused several residents to jump out windows from the second floor to the sidewalk below, according to witnesses.

One elderly woman was found hanging from a second floor window, according to witnesses at the scene.  She was helped down and needed medical assistance on the ground. A witness saw paramedics performing chest compressions on her and EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Two other residents were seen in oxygen masks and two other women were working in the Direct HealthSource Home Care Services offices two doors down. They were overcome by smoke conditions and forced to leave the premises unattended.

A flower shop and a small diner were also evacuated, it is unclear if those businesses were impacted by the blaze.

A firefighter rescued a small white puppy from one of the fire-damaged apartments. The puppy reunited with its owner on the street below.

The FDNY deployed 25 units and 120 firefighters and EMS personnel to battle the fire, according to the fire department. The blaze is believed to have been sparked by an electrical issue in one of the second-floor apartments.

The fire was deemed under control by 2:45 p.m., according to FDNY.

FDNY fire marshals are continuing their investigation.

