Queens lawmaker secures $1.8 million for renovations at Forest Park’s ‘Barking Lot’

City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (c.), alongside community activists, residents and their furry companions, announced $1.8 million dedicated to the renovation and improvement of the Forest Park Barking Lot on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Joining Schulman for the announcement was city Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Barking Lot President EJ Sydell, Queens Parks Commissioner Jacqueline Langsam, Forest Parks Administrator Portia Dyrenforth and passionate community activists who have long advocated for improvements to the community space.

At a press conference held at the park, expressed her unwavering commitment to the community and the well-being of its four-legged residents.

“I’m thrilled to be able to invest $1.8 million toward revitalizing the Barking Lot at Forest Park, a space that fosters community and brings our furry friends together,” Schulman said. “I especially want to thank Speaker Adrienne Adams for her support of this effort and for securing the resources necessary to fully fund this long overdue project. We are looking forward to working with the NYC Parks Department and the community to see this project to completion.”

The $1.8 million secured by Schulman will be allocated toward a comprehensive renovation plan that includes upgraded amenities, improved drainage, enhanced safety features, and more. The renewed Barking Lot will undoubtedly serve as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and collaboration between public officials and engaged residents.

As the project moves forward, Schulman, along with her dedicated partners, looks forward to the positive impact these renovations will have on Forest Park and the surrounding community. The enhanced Barking Lot will stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration and dedication to improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers.

Donoghue said they’re grateful for the $1.8 million being put forward to begin renovations at the Barking Lot, and engaging with the community on designs for the upcoming renovation.

“We love our furry friends and think they are more than deserving of beautiful green spaces with space for exercising, socializing and bonding time with their humans,” Donoghue said.

Sydell, who has been a volunteer and served on the Barking Lot Leadership Committee, said her goal has always been to get a real dog park with all of the amenities they deserve such as K0 grass, water fountains, and to fix drainage problems.

“I and the other volunteers that have maintained and advocated for this couldn’t be more thrilled and thank Council Member Lynn Schulman and Speaker Adrienne Adams for seeing the positive impact that this will have on our dog loving community,” Sydell said.