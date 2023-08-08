Queens residents pay more than the U.S. average on essential household bills: report

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On the precipice of yet another MTA fare and toll hike this month, residents of Queens and throughout the city are paying a lot more out of pocket for essential expenses like electric, gas and water bills, according to a new report.

According to a recent study by doxoINSIGHTS, the average household in New York spends $2,495 per month on essential monthly bills alone. New York was listed No. 7 on a list of the 10 most expensive states for household bills, according to data from doxoINSIGHTS’s 2023 State by State Bill Pay Market Report.

An in-depth look at Queens, which sits at No. 10 for most expensive counties in the city, shows the Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven neighborhoods with a higher average expenditure than that of the U.S.

Maspeth ranked 107th in the most expensive cities in New York, with bills costing $9,320 higher than the country average. The average household in Maspeth pays $130 more than Ridgewood in monthly bills alone, according to the study.

Ridgewood residents pay $7,764 in bills per year, which is higher than the U.S. average. The average household in Ridgewood pays $2,693 per month on bills, with a ranking of 133rd in New York’s most expensive cities for household expenses, according to the report.

Middle Village sits at 113th on the list of most expensive cities in New York for household expenses, with the average household paying $2,802 a month on bills. Glendale was not listed in the study.

Woodhaven sits at 96th most expensive with a household average of $2,872 in monthly bills. Household expenses are 40% higher than the U.S. average, the report states. Richmond Hill settles in at 114th most expensive neighborhood with an average of $2,801 a month, 36.9% higher than the U.S. average.

“As consumers navigate their household bills in today’s volatile marketplace, bill payers may feel left in the dark, not fully understanding how much they are truly paying each month,” said Liz Powell, Senior Director of INSIGHTS at doxo.

In each breakdown of household bills in the doxo market report were common household bills including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable and internet, mobile phone, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance.

Alabama, Missouri and New Mexico were listed as the top three least expensive states for household bills.