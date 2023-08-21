Pair of suspects sought in attack on 7 train rider at Junction Boulevard in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a 7 train rider at the Junction Boulevard-Roosevelt Avenue station last week.

A 7-train rider was beaten and robbed in Corona last week and the suspects behind the attack remain at large, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for two men who approached the 39-year-old victim as he rode on a Flushing-bound 7 train as it pulled into the Junction Boulevard-Roosevelt Avenue station just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The attackers pushed and struck the man in the head with an unknown object, causing him to fall to the floor of the subway car, police said. The crooks then forcibly removed his AirPods and approximately $400 in cash before running off the train in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the station and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment and observation. He was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects on Aug. 19.

One suspect is between 30 and 40 years of age and was seen sitting on a wheelchair. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, beige cargo shorts and sneakers.

The second suspect is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old and is approximately around 6 feet tall with a light complexion. He was wearing a light-colored polo shirt, dark colored pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.