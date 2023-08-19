Teen stabbed across the street from Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are searching for the group of suspects who stabbed a teenager across the street from Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside on Aug. 16.

Authorities say a 14-year-old male was standing at 57-00 223rd St., within the confines of the 111th Precinct, just before 11:30 a.m. when he was approached by an “unknown number of individuals,” according to authorities. The teen was then stabbed once and sustained additional lacerations, all in his abdominal area, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the teen to Long Island Jewish Hospital, where is was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The boy is a student at Cardozo, according to the New York Post, which also reported that the school was open for Regents summer exams at the time.

An NYPD spokesperson would not confirm whether the victim was a student at the school and said a motive behind the incident is unclear at this time.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.