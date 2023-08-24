Two dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Whitestone Expressway: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two people died and two more were injured as a result of a wrong-way crash on the Whitestone Expressway early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police said that the driver of a Black Honda Pilot was driving northbound despite being in the southbound lanes of the expressway at around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 before colliding with the driver of Honda HRV that was heading southbound near College Point Boulevard, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, according to authorities.

The 45-year-old driver of the HRV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesperson, who said a 25-year-old man who was in the Pilot was also killed as a result of the crash. Police are withholding their identities pending proper family notification.

The spokesperson said EMS transported a 35-year-old female, who was a passenger in the Pilot, to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. A 26-year-old man who was in the Pilot was ejected from the vehicle and is listed in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

Police could not confirm who was driving the Pilot at this time.

The Whitestone Expressway was closed immediately after the accident.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.