Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth over $30,000 sold in Middle Village

The New York Lottery announced a prize-winning ticketfor the Aug. 6, Take 5 Evening drawing worth more than $30,000 was sold in Middle Village.

G R Stationery Store Inc, located at 64-67 Dry Harbor Road, in Middle Village, sold the prize-winning ticket worth $31,578.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is the most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.6 billion in 2021-22 to support education in New York state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.