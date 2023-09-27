Maspeth woman charged with DUI after slamming SUV into school crossing guard: NYPD

Cops arrested a Maspeth woman for allegedly driving under the influence when she hit a school crossing guard on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

A Maspeth woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and other crimes after she slammed her SUV into a school crossing guard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection on Eliot Avenue and 71st Street at around 3 p.m. on Sept. 26. Upon their arrival, officers found the 63-year-old woman lying on the roadway. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the crossing guard to Elmhurst Hospital, according to the FDNY.

A preliminary investigation determined that the crossing guard was helping children from Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy cross the notorious stretch of Eliot Avenue in Maspeth, when she was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV before it crashed into a nearby tree. The victim had her back turned to the vehicle when it crashed into her.

The 51-year-old driver, who lives on Claran Court in Maspeth, according to an NYPD spokesman, remained on the scene and was taken into custody a short while later and booked at the 104th Precinct, where she was charged with reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refusing to take a breath test, the NYPD spokesman said.

Councilman Robert Holden took to social media in the evening to update his concerned constituents on the condition of the injured crossing guard saying that she was in stable condition.

“Sending love and positive thoughts to her and the entire Our Lady of Hope community,” Holden said.

The NYPD spokesman did not reveal the driver’s name and the investigation remains ongoing.