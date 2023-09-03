Victoria’s Secrets: A wondrous week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

My grandkids were in sleepaway camp when I drove by an antique shop and decided to stop and buy some old picture postcards to mail to them. Little did I know, it was the beginning of a great friendship with the owner of Beyond the Beaten Path in Eastport.

Emily Weiss is the proprietor of the store, which is filled with antiques, collectables and consignment pieces, from a glass pitcher from Tiffany’s, to a Birkin bag, to furniture and all kinds of jewelry. Oh, and I can’t forget about the vintage dresses to wear with the jewelry!

Emily, a former teacher in her first life, was always a collector. One day, she decided to follow her passion and open a store when her house had burst from the seams and there was no more room for any of her unique finds (her home is still filled with her collectibles). Now, her store is overflowing with merchandise and I feel like I’m going on a treasure hunt every time I walk through her doors!

This past week, I took my youngest grandchildren, Sloane and Hudson, with me on my latest treasure hunt at what now has become my favorite store. According to Emily, they must have “old souls” because they both carefully went from one overflowing room to another checking out the collections.

They each found a farb watch that they liked and, of course, I found something, too: an art deco makeup table mirror and some hats I expect to wear to the Hampton Classic.

What fun we had!

Visit Beyond the Beaten Path at 495 Montauk Hwy D. For more information, call 631-325-2105.

On Saturday evening, I was honored to be honored at The Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Breast Cancer Gala. It made me proud that the group’s powerful mission of providing breast cancer services beat its goal and sold out the beautifully located Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club in Bridgehampton. That’s what it’s all about!

It’s always a treat to see NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the Hamptons. The attentive crowds saluted him as he spoke eloquently at one gathering at the Capri Hotel in Southampton and then at a breakfast at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach.

Eric spoke about his recent trip to Israel with Rabbi Marc Schneier, who asked him what ideas he brought back with him from Tel Aviv. He mentioned their use of drones and electric scooters to navigate and monitor the packed Tel Aviv streets, which could work in Manhattan, too!

Speaking at the Capri, the mayor expressed his frustration that people’s perception of crime is skewed, but the facts show that crime is down.

People forget the city is a huge battleship and needs time to turn, but it is turning, and the city is making great progress on its “War on Crime.”