Councilman Holden pushes for VA Hospital signage on major roads and highways from DOT

Councilman Robert Holden penned a letter to the Department of Transportation on Monday, Oct. 2, urging Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez to install adequate street signage for veteran affairs hospitals.

In his letter, Holden asks the DOT to consider adding visible and clear signage on nearby highways and major roads to indicate where VA hospitals are located. The added benefit of the DOT’s approval for more signage would also provide veterans with the support and care rightfully earned, Holden expressed.

“Considering the significant number of veterans traveling by car to reach their appointments, clear directional signage is paramount,” said Holden. “Such signs would alleviate the stress many veterans face when attempting to locate the facility and ensure they can arrive at their appointments promptly. This, in turn, helps the VA hospital operate more efficiently, serving more veterans and reducing wait times.”

Holden remains a staunch advocate for veteran support and recognition. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Holden began hosting a veterans resource center at his Maspeth office to assist veterans in obtaining helpful resources, including benefits and claims assistance, housing, financial assistance, and more essential services.

A VA Care Coordinator will be present at Holden’s district office, located at 58-38 97th Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays in November.

Holden also attended the opening of The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. at Flushing Meadows Park, last weekend. The exhibit honors the over 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.

Holden serves as the chair of the New York City Council Committee for Veterans. Holden represents the neighborhoods of Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and Woodside in the City Council.