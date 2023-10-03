Quantcast
News

Siblings reported missing after they were last seen leaving their St. Albans home: NYPD

By Posted on
Collage Maker-03-Oct-2023-10-55-AM-3418
Cops are searching for 12-year-old Carl Smith and his sister Colleen, who were reported missing Oct. 2 after they were last seen leaving their St. Albans home.
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are searching for a 12-year-old boy and his little sister who who were reported missing after they left their St. Albans home on Monday, Oct. 2.

Carl Smith, 12, and his 11-year-old sister Colleen Rahman-Smith were last seen leaving their home on 195th Street near 120th Street Avenue at noon, according to authorities.

An NYPD spokesman could not say where the missing children were heading or why they were not at school Monday, which was not a holiday.

The NYPD released photos of the missing kids.

Smith is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a dark complexion, a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Carl Smith. Courtesy of the NYPD

Rahman-Smith is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, a medium build with black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt.

Colleen Rahman-Smith. Courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information on the missing children are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York