Brooklyn ATV rider injures three police officers in Ozone Park collision: NYPD

By Anthony Medina Posted on
NYPD 102nd Precinct
QNS file photo

An ATV driver from Brooklyn who was driving in a reckless manner collided with an NYPD vehicle in Ozone Park last weekend, leaving three police officers injured, according to authorities.

Police say that officers from the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct were situated at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, when 32-year-old Marchello Carter, 32, of West 28th St. in Brooklyn, collided with an NYPD vehicle while driving a 2022 Yamaha ATV in a reckless manner.

As a result of the collision, three officers were injured, police said. The NYPD did not reveal information available regarding whether the officers were transported to a hospital or the severity of their injuries.

Carter was arrested and was found to be operating the motorbike with a suspended license while on probation, according to police sources. The Brooklyn man faces three counts of assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operator, no license plate, and a motor vehicle for no license while driving, police said.

