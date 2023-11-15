Quantcast
Woman critically injured in Hollis after she was struck by hit-and-run driver: NYPD

woman
The victim’s empty shoes remained on the roadway where she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hollis on Nov. 15.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 60-year-old woman was left clinging to life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hollis on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 188th Street around 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 15. Officers arrived and found the woman lying on the roadway unconscious with severe head trauma.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run collision in Hollis on Nov. 15. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The vehicle has not yet been identified and a description of the hit-and-run driver has not been determined, according to an NYPD spokesman, but investigators at the scene could be heard discussing a red Jeep that was seen driving through the neighborhood around the time of the collision, which left the community shaken.

“Every day I walk this route [and] they don’t stop,” a neighborhood resident told QNS. “It is a really bad intersection here. It has been so bad around here, over the last four years.”

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

