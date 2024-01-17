New York Blood Center declares donor emergency, Queens council member urges constituents to donate and save lives

Forest Hills Council Member Lynn Schulman (left) joins city officials, hospital leaders and FDNY Chief of EMS Operations Michael Fields in urging the public to donate to the New York Blood Center, which is amid a blood shortage.

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Blood Center declared a donor emergency on Jan. 11, following a holiday season of low donor turnout and recent inclement winter weather.

The organization has seen a 25% drop in donations over the past few weeks, resulting in 5,000 fewer donations, crippling the inventory that was expected to grow during National Blood Donor Month. There is currently a 1-2-day supply of types O-, O+, and B-, as well as a critical shortage of platelets.

“In the midst of the nationwide blood emergency, and in the wake of recent winter storms that have impacted our region, we are calling on eligible New Yorkers to make an immediate blood or platelet donation,” New York Blood Center Senior VP Andrea Cefarelli said. “After a year of rebounding donations, the recent severe drop in inventory is a stark reminder of the fragility of our nation’s blood supply. This National Donor Month, blood donors are needed more than ever to ensure hospital patients in our community get the lifesaving treatment they need.”

The emergency declaration came just days after Queens Council Member Lynn Schulman, the Chair of the Committee on Health, joined her colleagues in government and hospital leaders to celebrate National Blood Donor Month in an effort to encourage blood donations and aim to end blood shortages in the region.

“In the heart of our city lies the power to save lives. Blood Donation Awareness Month is a way for us to reaffirm our commitment to a cause that transcends barriers — the act of donating blood,” Schulman said. “Each donation symbolizes hope, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of our communities. As we begin 2024, let’s make this a year of true giving to life.”

More than a half-century ago, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month. The annual observance is meant to honor voluntary blood donors and encourage more people to give blood once per season.

“We hope this initiative inspires our fellow New Yorkers to make an appointment to donate blood, bring a friend and raise awareness about the need for blood donations so that it becomes a life-long habit for members of our community,” New York Blood Center President and CEO Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, said. “We can’t think of a better New Year’s resolution than a commitment to giving blood to those in need.”

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and up to six times a year.

“Our partnership with this life-saving organization is yet another example of the FDNY’s unwavering commitment to serving others,” said FDNY Chief of EMS Operations Michael Fields. “But we cannot do it alone. We need all New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves and give blood. This is an incredibly important and selfless act, and all those who are eligible to give should consider donating.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. To view current eligibility guidelines, click here or call 800-688-0900. To make an appointment, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org.

“For over 60 years, we have been proud partners of the New York Blood Center, which has been instrumental in saving countless lives — but they need our help, as the need for blood donations is great,” NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to make donating blood one of your new year’s resolutions. It’s easy and free to put your arm out and help your fellow neighbors by donating blood.”