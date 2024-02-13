Council Member Sandra Ung opens new office in Flushing

Council Member Sandra Ung and her staff celebrate the grand opening of her new District Office on Latimer Place.

Council Member Sandra Ung, who represents Flushing and surrounding areas, officially opened her new office at 136-21 Latimer Pl. with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday Feb. 12.

The council member’s office used to be located in downtown Flushing on 38th Avenue. That office had also been used by previous council members and had been in operation since 2001.

Ung said that while the old location was convenient for some people who live or work in downtown Flushing, it was not for her other constituents due to the volume of traffic in the area and a lack of parking.

“In just the three short days the new office has been open to the public, we have already seen a considerable increase in constituents walking in for help with city government-related issues, accessing public benefits, and other concerns,” she said.

The new office location is near several bus routes including Q16, Q44, Q20A, Q20B Q28 and Q13. Furthermore, the Q25 and Q34 both stop one block away from the office at Linden Place and 35th Avenue. It is also a short walk from the Flushing stop off the 7 train.

Ung said that she is excited to be in this newly-renovated space, and looks forward to providing all of the same services she offered at her old location to a broader range of constituents.