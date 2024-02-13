Forest Hills man dies several days after he was shot at the Pomonok Houses in Kew Gardens Hills: NYPD

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Forest Hills man was identified as the victim in a homicide investigation by the NYPD on Tuesday morning. Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 67-20 Parsons Blvd. at the Pomonok Houses in Kew Gardens Hills during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 5.

When they arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m., officers found 19-year-old Jonathan Mendez of 71st Avenue conscious and still breathing with a gunshot to the head at the location, police said. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Mendez to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Mendez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives at the 107th Precinct have not disclosed a motive in the fatal shooting or a description of a suspect, according to an NYPD spokeswoman who added that there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.