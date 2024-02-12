Ozone Park Bangladeshi senior with dementia missing since Saturday morning: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a Bangladeshi senior with dementia who was last seen driving away from his Ozone Park home on Saturday morning.

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An Ozone Park man with dementia was reported missing from his residence on Saturday morning, according to the NYPD and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol.

Shams Uddin Ali, 71, was last seen leaving his home on 78th Street near Sutter Avenue and North Conduit Avenue and driving away at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to dementia, the Bangladeshi man has diabetes and is in need of his medication.

“Given the circumstances of his disappearance and medical condition, the NYPD has classified him under a special category of missing persons,” said Adam Samad, his son in a media alert. “Please contact the NYPD immediately if you have any information regarding his whereabouts. Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in bringing him back home to his family.”

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park describe the 71-year-old as having a medium complexion with a slim build, being around 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black religious robe, and a tan religious cap according to the NYPD.

Ali was also wearing a black jacket and black pants. He has a white beard and was driving a blue 2012 Honda Pilot at the time of his disappearance, according to his son Adam Samad. The vehicle has New York plates, JPY-7577.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol can be reached at 646-851-0885 and his family can be reached at 347-400-4007 if he is seen.