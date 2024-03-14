Queens Borough Hall to host Trans Day of Visibility Event on March 23rd

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Borough president’s office is hosting a Trans Day of Visibility event to celebrate trans pride in the local Queens community. The event is organized by the Queens Community House’s Queens Center for Gay Seniors, in partnership with other local organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will be held at Queens Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The fun-filled day gives a chance for members of the trans, non-binary and gender expansive community of all ages to forge new connections, and learn about local resources. Attendees will spend the day doing arts and crafts, playing games, and watching performances.

In addition, there will be a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Cecilia Gentili, a lifelong trans activist who passed away earlier this year.

A representative from the center said the event will bring awareness to local organizations and resources for the local trans community. “A lot of people don’t know that these organizations exist and that we serve the trans community.” they said. In addition, the event emphasizes the importance of intergenerational relationships between trans youth and seniors.

Over 1.6 million people across the U.S. identify as trans, non-binary, and gender expansive. The International Trans Day of Visibility falls on March 31st, an annual holiday that highlights the lives and contributions of trans people, while drawing attention to the issues the community faces. The holiday was founded in 2010 by trans advocate Rachel Crandall, who felt the need to highlight trans joy and resilience as the community has historically faced a disproportionate level of violence and discrimination.

For more information and to register for the event click here