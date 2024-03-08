Hop on over to Queens Center Mall and The Shops at Atlas Park to meet the Easter Bunny

This March, families and pet owners alike are invited to capture the magic of the Easter season with none other than the Easter Bunny at two locations in Queens.

The beloved springtime character is scheduled to make an appearance at Queens Center Mall starting March 8th, before hopping over to The Shops at Atlas Park on March 15th, offering plenty of photo opportunities until March 30th.

Beyond the traditional photo sessions, both malls are set to host special events for visitors. Pet Night offers a unique opportunity for families to include their four-legged members in the easter fun. Additionally, the Bunny Cares day is designed to provide a calm and accessible environment for individuals requiring additional assistance, ensuring everyone has the chance to meet with the Easter Bunny in a comfortable setting.

Visitors are encouraged to pre-book their visit to ensure a spot with the Easter Bunny.

Event details:

Queens Center Mall

Photos with the Bunny

Dates: March 8 to March 30

Schedule: here (pre-book your visit here)

Where: Level 3, near Champs

Key Dates to Visit:

Bunny Cares: Sunday, March 17: 10:30AM – 11:30AM

Pet Night: Monday, March 18: 4PM – 7PM

The Shops At Atlas Park

Photos with the Bunny

Dates: March 15 to March 30

Schedule: here (pre-book your visit here)

Where: Near Claire’s

Key Dates to Visit: