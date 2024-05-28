Forest Hills Memorial Day parade draws thousands, marks six decades of tradition

Grand Marshalls and honorees march across Metropolitan Avenue as part of the annual Forest Hills Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The Forest Hills Memorial Day Parade, an enduring six-decade tradition in the Queens neighborhood, drew thousands of community members and over 40 organizations on Sunday, May 26, including Marines, Sailors, and military service members as part of Fleet Week.

American Legion Continental Post #1424 spearheaded this year’s parade, like many in its history, beginning at the post’s headquarters on 107-15 Metropolitan Ave, with scores of parade participants and residents honoring those service members, both past and present.

Overall, the parade highlighted the community’s commitment to supporting military veterans. In addition to the abundance of moral support, those in attendance at the parade, including elected officials, emphasized the importance of advocating for more access to mental health services for veterans, attainable housing, and ensuring their service is honored year-round.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who joined the roster of Queens elected officials at the Sunday parade, spoke on the importance of educating younger generations about the sacrifices of their predecessors.

“I think this year we must continue to pass down the lessons learned from prior generations, especially to this new generation,” Richards said, adding strong criticism to those who would disrespect the American flag. “There were people who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to enjoy the very liberties and freedoms and the First Amendment that we all enjoy.”

Richards reiterated his commitment to veterans’ welfare efforts, especially highlighting housing initiatives as part of the Creedmoor Center redevelopment. “Our veterans should never be homeless. You served this country; when you come home, you should have a home,” Richards declared.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, appearing at the parade reflecting on her time as the former Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, praised the ongoing tribute to fallen service members.

“I was here during the very beginning of these parades, and the respect that Forest Hills gives to those who gave their life for this country is a remarkable tribute,” Katz said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also attended this year’s Forest Hills Memorial Day Parade, marching alongside Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar throughout its duration, spoke on the allure of America and the responsibility to protect its reputation.

“People don’t line up on our borders to leave America, they line up to come into America because we’re the best product that’s going on the globe,” Adams said, vowing to defend the nation’s values against critics. “When we come out today and we honor our heroes, I want to be loud and clear and I’m not going to sit in the shadows of those who believe that they can tarnish our country,” he added.

Local City Council Members, including Lynn Schulman, and State representatives such as Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. also joined together for the day of remembrance.

The parade’s festivities ended with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Remsen Family Cemetery, honoring those who lost their lives serving their country.