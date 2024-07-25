Queens residents can participate in donation drive for islanders impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Residents can donate now until Sep. 1 to the Hurricane Beryl Donation Drive.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. is partnering with local organizations to host a donation drive to aid people impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Richards on Monday announced that he is partnering with the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York and Supporting Every Life Behind Yours to collect donations through Sep. 1. Donations will be sent to island nations impacted by the hurricane.

Hurricane Beryl touched down on the Caribbean nation of Jamaica on July 3. The category 5 storm caused major damage to Jamaica, as hundreds of thousands of homes were left without power. The storm ravaged other southeastern Caribbean nations, including Carriacou — an island in Grenada — St. Vincent and the Grenadines. By July 4, the hurricane barreled down on the Cayman Islands and Mexico.

The borough president’s office is accepting donations of medical supplies, hygiene items, household supplies and non-perishable foods. Donations can be dropped off in a box on the first floor of Queens Borough Hall, next to the security desk in the lobby.

Queens Borough Hall is located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens, and the lobby of the building is open 24 hours a day.

Below is a list of acceptable items for donation: