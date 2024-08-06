QEDC and Queens Night Market launch food voucher program to support vendors and combat food insecurity

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A collaboration between the Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) and the Queens Night Market (QNM) will provide 2,000 delicious meals to borough residents in need, thanks to an innovative voucher program.

Every year, QNM, the family-friendly night market in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, suspends operations for three weeks in late August and early September due to the U.S. Open Grand Slam, which takes place nearby at the USTA Billie Jean King Jr. National Tennis Center and requires the market’s site for parking and security efforts.

In response to the hiatus, QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein and QNM Founder John Wang launched a first-time voucher program to support vendors who are temporarily out of work while also addressing food insecurity.

Funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and private grants, QEDC last week donated 1,000 vouchers worth $5,000 to Love Wins food pantry and another 1,000 vouchers of the same value to La Jornada food pantry. A total of 2,000 vouchers valued at $10,000 were distributed to those in need.

The nonprofits Love Wins and La Jornada, known for their work in battling food insecurity, distributed the vouchers to their food pantry users. Recipients can redeem the vouchers for dishes from QNM food purveyors La Carnada, Tacos El Guero, Hong Kong Street Food and El Pernil Ecuatoriano.

QEDC and QNM previously spearheaded a similar program, Fuel the Frontlines, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This initiative raised money to hire local chefs to prepare thousands of ready-to-go meals for healthcare professionals and other frontline workers.

“We’ve been partnering with QEDC, Love Wins and La Jornada for a long time now, and they run fantastic and impactful programs with a local focus,” Wang said. “It’s always an honor to collaborate with them while also employing hardworking chefs to do what they love: feed people.”

Bornstein added, “I hate to use a cliché, but this is a win-win-win situation. Jobs, meals for those in need, full stomachs and economic stimulus! I’m extremely grateful to Queens Night Market and extremely happy to work with Love Wins and La Jornada to add our grain of salt.”