DMC of iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC set to headline Queens Live! Concert at SummerStage Sunday

Darryl McDaniels, co-founder of the world-renowned rap group Run-DMC, is set to headline Queens Live! Concert at SummerStage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday, while also planning to attend the Queens Night Market the night before.

McDaniels, who hails from Hollis and goes by the stage name “DMC,” will headline the concert on Sunday, July 21, and debut his Darryl Makes Cookies brand at the Queens Night Market on July 20. Queens Night Market visitors will have a chance to meet McDaniels and have their bags of cookies signed by the entertainer.

The day after DMC showcases his cookies at the Queens Night Market, he and Yonkers native Jadakiss will take the stage in an event that goes from 5-9 p.m. The free concert is in partnership with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

McDaniels, who first unveiled his confectionaries last year at Comic-Con, shared that his cookie line—and other artistic endeavors, including his comic book company Darryl Makes Comics and indie music label King of Rock—aim to bridge generational gaps.

McDaniels told QNS he is excited to perform for his home borough. “I’m bringing things that make people smile. Music and the coolest cookies in the universe. This is going to be like the neighborhood block parties we would have that are one of the foundations of hip-hop. It will be the culture at its finest.”

John Wang, founder of the Queens Night Market, said that DMC helped put Queens on the map decades ago with the pioneering music of Run-DMC. “We’re beyond ecstatic that DMC is hosting an official launch of Darryl Makes Cookies at Queens Night Market and can’t wait to catch his SummerStage show the day after,” Wang said.

Founded by McDaniels, Joseph Simmons (Run), and Jason Mizell (Jam Master Jay) in Hollis in 1983, Run-DMC became the first hip-hop group to record both gold and platinum albums and were the first rap act to appear on MTV. SummerStage