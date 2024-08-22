Queens Reps Meng and Suozzi focus on abortion and immigration at Democratic National Convention 

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Queens congressional representatives took the stage to promote the party to millions of Americans who tuned in.

Central Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng, whose speech was originally scheduled for the first night of the convention, focused her time on reproductive rights. And Congressman Thomas Suozzi, who represents the northeastern end of Queens, stayed true to his established points on immigration and border security.

“We come together to celebrate our candidate, Kamala Harris, who knows America is worth it. Who knows this nation, built by immigrants, is a rare and beautiful thing. Who joyfully accepts the challenge to work across party lines, to secure our border, to treat people like human beings and to move our country forward,” said Suozzi on Wednesday evening.

Among dozens of speakers scheduled for the evening, Suozzi and Meng kept their remarks under three minutes. Within the brief window, they expounded on their family values and contrasted them with Republican policy stances that they say pose a threat.

Both representatives were vocal in their support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who declared her campaign against former President Donald Trump barely over a month ago. Both also threw subtle punches at former President Donald Trump, who will be on the ballot again in November.

In discussing women’s healthcare, Meng attributed her ability to choose when she started her family to the “generations of women” who fought for the right to vote and reproductive rights. She expressed support for accessible abortion, which was recently banned or severely restricted in several Republican-led states.

“All across our country, women are being denied life-saving health care and the right to determine their futures. And a second Trump term will be even worse,” Meng proclaimed.

During her speech, a family picture featuring her husband and two children towered on the big screen behind her.

“He will not stop at banning abortion. He’ll let states track pregnancies. He’ll put birth control and fertility treatment at risk. Trump’s plan is cruel. It’s dangerous. But it is not inevitable.”

Similar to his past remarks, Suozzi called out Republicans for failing to support a Senate bipartisan border bill that sought to tighten illegal immigration and also provide additional funding for migrants in sanctuary cities. He also cited a need for a humane approach to immigration by stressing that he kicked out ICE from Nassau County when he was county executive because of the agency’s aggressive tactics.

“Let’s be clear, our border is broken. But this year, when Democrats and Republicans worked together to finally write new border laws, we were blocked! We all know who sabotaged us,” said Rep. Suozzi. “We reject the divisiveness.”

He also cited his ability to confront immigration head-on and appeal to both sides of the political spectrum as the reason he won the special election in November.

Suozzi later added that his stance on immigration reflects a “common sense” approach to the border crisis, and it is one that the broader Democratic party is leaning on.

Following the speech, Suozzi tweeted that it was “an honor of a lifetime” to share his father’s story on what would have been his 103rd birthday. His father immigrated to the U.S. from Italy as a child and went on to become an attorney, judge and mayor after returning from World War II.

He added that he would continue to share the story, which exemplifies American Dream values—hard work, perseverance and optimism.

Western Queens and Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered a passionate speech on Monday, also stressed her family’s humble beginnings and the value of hard work. She went on to argue that Trump’s values reflect the opposite.

“We know that Donald Trump would sell this country for $1 if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” proclaimed Ocasio-Cortez on Monday night.

Other Queens elected officials, such as Representatives Nydia Velázquez and Gregory Meeks, are also attending the convention, but are not scheduled to deliver remarks.