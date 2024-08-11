Victoria’s Secrets: What a week it was…

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Dining out is part of the fun of the Hamptons. I think I can put a low light plant in my oven and it would survive!

Somehow, after the kids left the coop, dining out is one of my pleasures — a time to relax and enjoy the company.

In the Hamptons, I’ve got a world of food selections. In my hometown, when we first acquired Dan’s Papers four summers ago, Barry Bernstein opened his restaurant Salt & Loft on Main Street in Westhampton Beach. An attorney by profession, he conceived of and built his restaurant with his law firm above. It was his passion to have it and he did it and is flourishing! No easy task for a restaurant!

I dined there with my friends so we sampled a few of the chef’s specialties. The signature dish on the East End is the lobster roll and Salt & Loft’s dish was overflowing with lobster meat and not too much mayonnaise; just how I like it — crunchy and succulent!

We all shared the flatbread packed with mushrooms and melted cheese that blended with the crispy crust of the bread that’s like an elongated pizza.

We also had a picture perfect salmon tartare accompanied by crispy homemade potato chips. Delicious!

For dessert, the mouthwatering tart topped with ice cream was to die for! No, I didn’t eat the whole thing — sharing is the way to go!

My friends Lauren and Demetra added to the joy of the meal with great conversation and camaraderie.

Since Westhampton Beach got sewers, more restaurants have opened and the town, made beautiful by former Mayor Maria Moore, is enhanced with flower plantings and flower baskets on lamp posts and colorful flower beds around the roundabouts. It is an absolutely perfect look for the town. Fortunately, new Mayor Ralph Urban has kept up the tradition of the colorful annuals around town.

In my first marriage, my husband Murray — the father of my four children — was an attorney at Scheinberg, Schneps, De Petris & De Petris in Riverhead and one of his favorite clients was Starr Boggs, a creative chef who became renowned and whose namesake restaurant was an iconic location where it was hard to get reservations any day of the week.

Fortunately for all of us great restaurateurs, Rachel and David Hersh, who also own Rumba and Cowfish in Hampton Bays and Avo Taco in Queens, took over the helm and changed the name to Fauna, matching their charming “dollhouse” flora around the corner. Starr would be proud of the quality Fauna has maintained in his location; it may have a new name, but the tradition of fine dining is continuing.

When I dine there, my mouth watering treat is their unique, warm popovers that I order to be delivered at the same time as my drink. They are a treat not to be missed!

The food and service is reliably terrific and that’s why a reservation there is still hard to get. But be patient — the wait is worth it!

Goodbye, Pianofest

Sadly, I said goodbye to my favorite July happening: Pianofest. The protégées Paul Schenly brings to the Hamptons had their stunning, brilliant finale.

At the last performance, I took my seat on the stage behind the talented pianists to watch their flying fingers dance over the piano keys.

They played work written by great and innovative composers. One piece had two pianists sitting on one bench playing on the same piano! How remarkable and exhilarating!

After the finale, I was privileged to be invited to a farewell dinner at the home of Dr. Arthur Canario, one of Pianofest’s benefactors. The young performers and supporters of the program gathered and mingled around his pool overlooking Hamptons Bay. I spoke with the performers who had come from around the world, but was most impressed by the words of a young woman from Switzerland who said, “This is the best experience of my life. There is no competition, but instead a chance to learn from each other and our master teachers. A pure joy!” She perfectly summed up what the dozens of protege performers had shared previously.

I still see their warm, broad smiles.

What a gift they brought us in July!

Thanks, Lou Meisel, for bringing me into your piano world.

A jam-packed weekend

The weekend was packed and filled with wonderful people. I made my way to East Hampton for an intimate dinner party at the beautiful home of Candy and Mark Udell.

With former President Donald Trump at a fundraising party nearby, many roads were closed — but I made it through!

On Saturday night, I attended multiple events, starting with the Southampton Hospital Gala under a tent. It was great seeing many friends, including Jean Shafiroff and Maria Fishel in gorgeous gowns and John Catsimatidis in a bright turquoise blue sports jacket with his elegant wife Margo.

From there, Frederico Azevedo invited me to the opening night of the brilliantly acted musical “Young Frankenstein” by Mel Brooks at the superb Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

I was delighted to talk with the immensely popular Joy Behar and dear friends Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green. We all stood and cheered the remarkable cast, not letting them off the stage after giving masterful performances. It felt so good to laugh at the zany characters Mel Brooks created.

A show not to be missed!

Then, we went to a late dinner at Le Bilboquet. It was the quietest I’ve seen it, likely because of the rain storm while we were in the theater.

I worried about my son Josh and daughter Elizabeth, who at 6 p.m. began leading Dan’s GrillHampton outdoors at ClubHouse Hamptons. The rain storm started around 9 p.m., but the band kept playing and people danced in the rain as they made their way into the VIP indoor party room. Success!

What a week it was!

Love to you, my dear readers.