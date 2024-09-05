Legendary hip hop DJs with ties to Queens inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A group of legendary hip-hop DJs with ties to Queens were inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The LIMEHOF held an induction ceremony for DJ Jazzy Jeff, Davy DMX and DJ Hurricane at their facility in Stony Brook, located at 97 Main St. Both Davy DMX and DJ Hurricane produced for the iconic Hollis-based rap group Run-D.M.C. DJ Hurricane is best known for his work with the Beastie Boys, a hip-hop and rap group hailing from New York City. DJ Jazzy Jeff is well known for being one half of the Grammy award-winning hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince with Will Smith.

Hip-hop legend and LIMEHOF inductee Kurtis Blow, who also has ties to Run-D.M.C., made a special appearance and performed his hit song “The Breaks” for the celebrants. DJ Hurricane and Davy DMX also performed for attendees at the ceremony, joined by LIMEHOF inductee DJ Johnny Juice.

Davy DMX said the milestone was incredible during an emotional speech when he was recognized for his work and talents at the event. Blow, a long-time friend and colleague of DMX, inducted the DJ and praised his influence on the hip-hop genre. “He’s an incredible DJ, he’s the man who created the sample loop,” Blow said. “He was my DJ. We traveled around the world from 1980 to 2000, and I’m telling you he is one amazing DJ, very accurate, very fast and quick with it and I love him to death,” he said in a statement.

DJ Hurricane, who was inducted by his wife, Dawn, reflected on the significant milestone.

“It’s always a blessing and an honor when someone wants to honor you and induct you and show that they appreciate the long-haul work that you’ve done throughout your life,” he said in a statement. “This is beautiful, I love it. I’m glad that I’m still blessed to be here and accept the flowers while I’m still here.”

LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham said the induction ceremony for DJ Hurricane, Davy DMX and DJ Jazzy Jay highlights the impact of DJs in shaping the framework for the music genre in its early days. “These pioneers transformed the art of DJing, making it a central element of the genre and influencing countless artists. Their legacy is a vital part of hip hop’s story, and we are proud to honor them,” Needham said in a statement.

LIMEHOF recognizes artists from geographic Long Island, which includes Queens and Brooklyn, in addition to Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The inductees join a lineup of legendary hip hop artist inductees recognized by LIMEHOF, including LL Cool J, Public Enemy, EPMD, Run-D.M.C., Kurtis Blow, Eric B. and Rakim, The Fat Boys, Salt-n-Pepa and Whodini.

DJ Jazzy Jay could not attend the ceremony, but DJ Johnny Juice accepted his inductee award on his behalf.