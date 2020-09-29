Queens lawmakers host biannual recycling event in Woodhaven – QNS.com

Quantcast
Queens lawmakers host biannual recycling event in Woodhaven

Photo by Dean Moses

Two Queens lawmakers hosted a recycling event in the Forest Park Bandshell parking lot in Woodhaven over the weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, state Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblyman Mike Miller hosted their biannual recycling event in partnership with Community Board 9. Volunteers helped community members recycle clothing, shoes, small appliances, kitchenware, toys, bikes, jewelry, small furniture and eyeglasses.

In addition to the recycled goods, community members were able to use paper shredding services, offered by USA Shred. Clothing and household goods were donated to the United War Veterans Council.

While Addabbo usually accepts electronics during the recycling event, because of COVID-19, electronics were not accepted at Sunday’s event.

“Unfortunately with the coronavirus pandemic affecting budget constraints, we cannot bring the e-waste recycling portion of our event to the park this fall,” Addabbo said. “We understand the inconvenience of this and thank everyone for their understanding.”

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, volunteers took recycled goods from community members cars. All participating were required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

See photos from the recycling event below.

