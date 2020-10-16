Brooklyn woman dies after crashing into Long Island City building – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn woman died after crashing her car into a building in Long Island City on Thursday.

On Oct. 15, Beverlee Jackson, 58, was driving a 2017 Honda CRV northbound on 11th Street around 11:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

As she approached the intersection at 44th Drive, Jackson lost control of her car and drove onto the sidewalk, colliding with a building located at 11-05 44th Dr., police said.

The impact from the collision sent Jackson flying out of the car, according to the authorities. The car continued moving, running over Jackson and pinning her underneath for a moment before catching fire, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad said.

Police arrived to find Jackson unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the ground with severe trauma to her body.

EMS personnel pronounced Jackson dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.