Here’s what you need to know before early voting begins in Queens on Saturday – QNS.com

For the first time in its history, New York will get to cast votes in a presidential election before November as early voting gets underway Saturday, Oct. 24.

The city Board of Elections has established 88 early voting sites across the five boroughs where voters will be able to cast ballots over a nine-day period prior to Election Day, Nov. 3. It’s one of the many options available to New Yorkers to vote more easily, and safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the top of the ballot, of course, is the 2020 presidential election between the Republican incumbent presidential/vice presidential ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence against their Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

There are plenty of other races across the city for Congress, Assembly and state Senate, including the heated 11th Congressional District race between incumbent Democratic Congressman Max Rose and his challenger, Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, for the seat covering southwestern Brooklyn and Staten Island. Click to learn more about other races in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.

Early voting begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday. Each polling site will be open daily through Sunday, Nov. 1, at the hours listed below:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Much like regular polling sites, your early voting location is based on where you live. You can learn where to cast an early vote by using the “Find My Poll Site” tool on the Board of Elections website, vote.nyc. Plug in your home address and ZIP code on the Find My Poll Site application and you’ll be able to view your designated early voting site and the regular polling place open on Election Day.

If you’re participating in early voting, you’ll be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing while on line. Each polling site will follow protocols for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with poll workers wearing masks, hand sanitizer available and voting booths wiped down with disinfectant after use.