Queens lawmakers weigh in on President Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump on Sunday, Jul 21, ending his re-election campaign and paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the lead Democratic seat.

In Queens, Democratic elected officials including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards J.r., U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (5th District) and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (6th District) released statements sharing their support for President Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race.

Richards, on Monday, praised Biden for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and lowering unemployment rates during his presidency — and applauded the commander-in-chief for seemingly passing the torch to Harris.

“With American democracy once again on the jagged edge, I commend President Biden for demonstrating his unmatched dedication to this country by stepping aside. In Vice President Kamala Harris, we are lucky to have yet another unshakable ally in Washington. This November, I wholeheartedly believe she will shatter that glass ceiling once and for all and I look forward to working with her in continuing to move America forward,” he said in a statement.

Richards also added that on a local level, Biden supported Queens by investing millions of dollars to upgrade infrastructure in the borough after Hurricane Ida.

Meeks also praised Biden, calling him one of the most accomplished presidents in American history. Meeks highlighted Biden’s success in creating jobs for millions of Americans, and “being a trailblazer for gun safety in our nation.” Meeks said in a statement that Biden “has always been a staunch supporter of maintaining our democracy and advocating for civil rights and reproductive freedoms.”

Other lawmakers praised Biden for pushing forward their legislation.

Meng thanked Biden for his policies during his presidency and for supporting her legislation. Meng’s presidential-backed legislation referred to combating hate crimes and increasing internet access to schools and libraries, and her measure to create the first national museum dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Both Meeks and Meng are part of a group of 245 Democratic elected officials that have publically supported Harris’ candidacy.

Republican candidates for office offered a more critical perspective.

Paul King is running against incumbent Meeks for Queen’s 5th Congressional District. King released a statement on Monday alleging (without evidence) that Biden’s withdrawal from running for re-election was a “failed effort to cover up Biden’s failing health, a cover-up in which Congressman Gregory Meeks willingly participated.”

Furthermore, King said that if Harris becomes the Democratic nominee, she owns the Biden administration’s failures.

The President’s formal withdrawal from the race for the White House on Sunday comes after an intense few days of pressure from fellow Democrats and controversy surrounding his performance during a June debate.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President, and while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden shared in his statement.

Democrats have provided more than $81 million in donations for Harris’s campaign since Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday, fueling a last-ditch effort from the political party, as Republicans and Democrats alike have questioned his capability to complete a second presidential term.