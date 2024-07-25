Flushing lawmaker introduces legislation aimed at combating squatters

A Bayside home was one of several recent cases in Queens of squatters taking over.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Flushing Council Member Sandra Ung (D-20) has introduced a bipartisan bill protecting homeowners from squatters.

Ung partnered with Republican Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (D-51) on legislation requiring the NYPD to create a home vacancy program, protecting property owners and tenants from squatters illegally occupying their homes.

The program includes a registry for property owners or tenants, who will provide a vacancy notice to the NYPD if their homes are unoccupied for 21 days or more. The notice includes the vacancy’s start date, the expected end time (if applicable) and contact information for the person providing the notice and the property owner.

The new legislation, dubbed Intro 997, comes as New York City homeowners have experienced several cases of squatters taking over their vacant properties. Due to state laws, removing squatters requires going through housing court, which can be a long-term and expensive process for homeowners, while squatters continue to stay in their properties.

“Instead of simply evicting these illegal occupants, property owners are compelled to pursue a case in housing court, during which the squatters are allowed to remain in the homes,” Ung said in a statement. “This not only places an undue burden on homeowners but also undermines their fundamental property rights.”

Ung added that the registry will add legal protection from squatters and provide justice and fairness to homeowners.

Earlier this year in April, Queens DA Melinda Katz launched an investigation against one of the city’s most notorious squatters, Brian Rodriguez, who was illegally occupying a Flushing home. And in March, dozens of local residents flocked to a Bayside home in support of the property owner who said squatters had taken control of her house, preventing her from selling the property.

Mayor Eric Adams said in April that he is in favor of legislation that helps protect homeowners against squatters. Adams voiced his support toward Brooklyn Council Member Susan Zhuang (D-43) and other council members that announced plans to file new legislation making it easier for police to remove squatters and track incidents, as reported by ABC7.