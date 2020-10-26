Quantcast
Lottery ticket worth more than $52K sold at Ridgewood store – QNS.com
Lottery ticket worth more than $52K sold at Ridgewood store

REUTERS/Mike Sugar

A lottery ticket worth nearly $52,400 was purchased a Ridgewood convenience store over the weekend, the New York Lottery announced on Monday.

The Take-5 ticket, worth $52,394, was sold at Myrtle Avenue Shop Inc., located at 54-02 Myrtle Ave., and selected for the Oct. 25 drawing.

The Take-5 game requires players to select five numbers from a field of one to 39. The winning numbers are selected and televised every night at 11:21 p.m.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery is the largest lottery in the U.S., contributing $3.47 billion to eduction throughout the state last year. The funds account for around 13 percent of the state’s total financial aid to local school districts.

