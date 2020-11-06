Quantcast
Teen charged with murder after Rockaway Park stabbing that left one dead, another injured – QNS.com
Rockaway Park

Teen charged with murder after Rockaway Park stabbing that left one dead, another injured

Photo via Getty Images

Police charged a 17-year-old boy with murder in connection with a double stabbing in Rockaway Park earlier this week that left a teenager dead and another man injured.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, around 6 p.m., police arrived to 111th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard to find 19-year-old Carlos Roman, of Brooklyn, with stab wounds to his torso and a 24-year-old man with stab wounds to his arm and shoulders, according to authorities.

EMS personnel transported Roman to St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

After further investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Queens and charged him with murder on Nov. 5.

