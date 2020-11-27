Editorial: Give a gift to all New Yorkers by donating to local nonprofits – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The gift-giving season has arrived. Let the shopping commence.

Black Friday marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season leading up to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Small Business Saturday aims to get buyers to do their gift-buying locally, and Cyber Monday offers the promise of insane discounts online.

And after that shopping spree is done, we arrive at Giving Tuesday — a more recent campaign encouraging Americans to donate some of their holiday spending money to charity.

Out of all four of these unofficial spending holidays, Giving Tuesday has stood more vitally than it does now — especially here in New York City. Unemployment is high, and economic suffering is great due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many charities that have labored mightily over the past months to address that, and they’re worthy of a generous donation from you on Giving Tuesday.

Here are five nonprofits we hope you’ll consider:

City Harvest, known for “rescuing” unused food from restaurants and markets, has delivered millions of pounds of food to the needy this year — and they know how to stretch every penny they receive. For as little as $36, you can feed 19 New York City children for an entire week.

Citywide Meals on Wheels remains a vital lifeline for New York’s senior population, the most vulnerable in the COVID-19 pandemic. An $88 donation will provide two emergency food boxes to seniors in need.

Met Council on Jewish Poverty has been going above and beyond throughout the crisis, distributing food wherever it is needed throughout New York. Contribute as little as $36 and you’ll help keep their vital mission going, and keep fellow New Yorkers well fed.

The Food Bank for New York City does whatever they can out of their Harlem headquarters to feed the hungry — including delivering groceries and cooking up and delivering great meals. Just one dollar a day can provide 150 meals.

Finally, the Robin Hood Relief Fund, created in response to COVID-19, does it all — providing food, emergency cash assistance, housing and even health care assistance. They support a variety of nonprofits on the front lines in the war on poverty.

Donations of all amounts are accepted. We hope all of you can give as generously to them as possible. It’ll be the greatest gift you can give New York this year.