Man robs woman at knifepoint in Long Island City: NYPD – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in Long Island City last month.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, around 11:45 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was walking near 40-17 12th St., when she was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man approached her, took out a knife and demanded she hand over her purse, cops said. He then grabbed her purse and fled into 40-09 12th St., according to authorities.

The woman did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.